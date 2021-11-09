Watch
Practical tips to help veterans navigate the VA healthcare system

Nearly 70,000 veterans of the United States military are living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. Dr. Mark S. Salem and Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Nelson talk about veterans with IBD and have helpful tips for living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis.
Nearly 70,000 veterans of the United States military are living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis, collectively known as inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. Dr. Mark S. Salem and Lieutenant Colonel Joshua Nelson, talk about veterans with IBD and have helpful tips for living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis and how veterans can navigate the VA healthcare system.

For more information visit: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/veterans

