Practical tips for families looking to boost their college savings preparedness

Fidelity Investments is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

College costs have been on the rise the last couple of years and according to Fidelity Investment’s latest study, high schoolers are likely to make cost a priority when choosing schools to apply to. Rita Assaf, the VP Retirement and College Leadership at Fidelity Investments, shares some tips to help those looking to boost their savings and cope with the burden of debt.

FIDELITY® COLLEGE STUDY REVEALS SHIFTING PRIORITIES AS GEN-Z EYES COST OF HIGHER EDUCATION



Cost Considered “Most Important” for 40% of College-Bound High School Students

1-in-4 High School ParentsBelieve A Full Year of College Will Cost $5,000or Less

For more information visit: Fidelity.com

