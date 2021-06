Plexaderm is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Now that we are back in the full swing of things and we are seeing more people in person again post-pandemic, it's time to feel confident about the way your skin looks.

Plexaderm works in minutes to reduce some of the key signs of aging. Lifestyle Expert, Annette Figueroa shares the secrets of this amazing new technology and change the way you see yourself in the mirror.

For more information visit: www.plexaderm.com