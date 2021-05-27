Watch
Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation: An easier fix For receding gums

Receding gums don't just affect "older" people. Gum recession can occur at any age, but a new treatment called Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation® corrects receding gums with no scalpels, sutures and minimal downtime
Pinhole Academy is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Joining us today is dentist Dr. John Chao. Receding gums are unattractive. Symptoms include tooth sensitivity and oral health issues but many people avoid gum grafting surgery because they've heard that it's painful. After years of research Dr. Chao developed "Pinhole Gum Rejuvenation®" the first minimally invasive treatment to correct gum recession.

Dr. Chao has personally trained over 3,500 dentists in the Pinhole technique and is training more dentists each month.

