Pima Council on Aging: Why you should be a direct care worker

PCOA and United Way of Tucson &amp; Southern Arizona have partnered to provide free training for people wanting a career in the field of caring for older adults and those with disabilities in the comfort of their home
Posted at 12:56 PM, May 25, 2022
Arizona, like the rest of the country is experiencing a dramatic shortage of in-home care workers. PCOA and United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona have partnered to provide free training for people wanting a career in the field of caring for older adults and those with disabilities in the comfort of their home. All costs for testing, background checks and first aid training are also covered, along with job placement assistance. The program is made possible through funding provided by the State of Arizona.

