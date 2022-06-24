Watch Now
Pilot shares heroic in-flight cardiac arrest story

June is CPR Awareness Month, First Officer Matthew Clark suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately incapacitated mi-flight. He shares the heroic in-flight Cardiac arrest story.
Posted at 12:56 PM, Jun 24, 2022
On May 21, 2020, approximately 6.5 hours into a cargo flight he was piloting, First Officer Matthew Clark suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately incapacitated. Matt shares his incredible story and how a quick-thinking co-pilot and crew jumped into action. He also discusses the importance of learning CPR and how to use an AED.

Each year, more than 350,000 EMS-assessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. These events can happen anywhere, at any time, even in the air.

Fast CPR Facts:

  • About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.
  • About 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.
  • About 50%of people can locate an automated defibrillator (AED) at work.
  • About 10,000 cardiac arrests annually in the workplace. Immediate CPR and use of an AED can double, or even triple, survival rates.
  • The FAA provides guidance regarding crewmember training programs (flight attendant training programs in particular) that incorporate Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and enhanced Emergency Medical Kits (EMK).

