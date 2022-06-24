Pilot shares heroic in-flight cardiac arrest story

The American Heart Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

On May 21, 2020, approximately 6.5 hours into a cargo flight he was piloting, First Officer Matthew Clark suffered a cardiac arrest and was immediately incapacitated. Matt shares his incredible story and how a quick-thinking co-pilot and crew jumped into action. He also discusses the importance of learning CPR and how to use an AED.

Each year, more than 350,000 EMS-assessed out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States. These events can happen anywhere, at any time, even in the air.

Fast CPR Facts:



About 90 percent of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die.

About 46 percent of people who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives.

About 50%of people can locate an automated defibrillator (AED) at work.

About 10,000 cardiac arrests annually in the workplace. Immediate CPR and use of an AED can double, or even triple, survival rates.

The FAA provides guidance regarding crewmember training programs (flight attendant training programs in particular) that incorporate Automated External Defibrillators (AED) and enhanced Emergency Medical Kits (EMK).

