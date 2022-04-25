Physicians Mutual: Enjoy your health in retirement too

Physicans Mutual is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Kari Webber with Physicians Mutual, talks about reclaiming joy in retirement. She explains how working with someone you trust and gone through the experience can make the process easier and even enjoyable.

From Physicians Mutual's website:

The Physicians Mutual family is here to help you with your needs for health, life and retirement.

It’s what we’ve done for a long time. Since our humble beginnings around a kitchen table in 1902, we’ve never lost sight of what is truly important. That is, taking care of our customers like family. Empowering people like you — from all walks of life — to enjoy the financial security they deserve. That’s what Insurance for all of us is all about.

For help and more information visit: Physciansmutual.com