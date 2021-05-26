Watch
Pet Mental Health Awareness: Simple Steps to boost your pet's mental well-being

Pet Mental Health Awareness: Simple Steps to boost your pet's mental well-being. Veterinarian Sharon L. Campbell, addresses the importance of pet mental health, including separation anxiety.
Posted at 2:37 PM, May 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-26 17:42:35-04

Most pet parents are aware that ‘the pet effect’ is real and that pets contribute to our emotional, social, and physical well being. But, do many pet parents think about their pet’s mental health?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and while our pet’s mental state isn’t as complex as our own, they do experience a wide range of emotions: from love and joy to anxiety and fear. Veterinarian Sharon L. Campbell, addresses the importance of pet mental health, including separation anxiety.

For more information visit: www.ZoetisPetcare.com

