Pet Mental Health Awareness: Simple Steps to boost your pet's mental well-being

Most pet parents are aware that ‘the pet effect’ is real and that pets contribute to our emotional, social, and physical well being. But, do many pet parents think about their pet’s mental health?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and while our pet’s mental state isn’t as complex as our own, they do experience a wide range of emotions: from love and joy to anxiety and fear. Veterinarian Sharon L. Campbell, addresses the importance of pet mental health, including separation anxiety.

