PenFed Credit Union survey reveals the surprising financial impact the Pandemic has had on Americans

A new PenFed Credit Union survey reveals that many Americans who anticipated they would face financial strains brought on by the Pandemic, demonstrated more resilience and financial success than predicted throughout the last year.

Executive Vice President and Operations of PenFed Credit union, Jaime Gayton shares the findings of the survey, and some tips on how Americans can strengthen their finances in 2021.

