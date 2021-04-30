Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

PenFed Credit Union survey reveals the surprising financial impact the Pandemic has had on Americans

items.[0].videoTitle
A new PenFed Credit Union survey reveals that many Americans who anticipated they would face financial strains brought on by the Covid-19, demonstrated more resilience and financial success than predicted throughout the last year.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 15:26:26-04

PenFed Credit Union is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

A new PenFed Credit Union survey reveals that many Americans who anticipated they would face financial strains brought on by the Pandemic, demonstrated more resilience and financial success than predicted throughout the last year.

Executive Vice President and Operations of PenFed Credit union, Jaime Gayton shares the findings of the survey, and some tips on how Americans can strengthen their finances in 2021.

For more information, please visit www.penfed.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!