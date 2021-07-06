PBS short film festival 2021: “A Decade of Being Seen”

PBS is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

This year, more than 20 Independent filmmakers from across the country will come together and present at the PBS short film festival: a multi-platform initiative to increase the reach and visibility of independent filmmakers from across the country and amplify the voices of diverse content creators.

Since 2012, the PBS short film festival has helped filmmakers showcase their work, celebrating love, acceptance, family, strength, equality and friendship.

This year’s festival's Tagline is: “A Decade of Being Seen”, as a reminder that the festival has always strived to amplify the untold stories of America.

The festival features 25 short-form independent films presented in six categories: Culture, family, humanity, identity, race and society

For the film festival’s will stream all of the films for their 10th anniversary starting July 12-23 on all PBS and station digital platforms, including PBS.org.

For the first time in the festival’s history, all 25 films will be presented in virtual reality, accessible on any VR device. Audiences can also use a computer without a headset and still look around 360 degrees.

For more information and updates on the PBS Short Film Festival, visit www.pbs.org/filmfestival