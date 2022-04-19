Paramount+ presents The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans

The third installment of the hit original unscripted series, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING will reunite original New Orleans cast members David “Tokyo” Broom, Melissa Beck, Jamie Murray, Danny Roberts, Matt Smith, Julie Stoffer and Kelley Wolf in “The Big Easy.” The roommates are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real.

David Broom, who now goes by Tokyo, was 22 when he originally appeared on "Real World"'s ninth season in 2000 and left a permanent mark on the show's legacy when he sang those famous words, "Come On Be My Baby Tonight." After the show, he continued his musical work. Among his appearances was a 2003 performance on Chappelle's Show. Nowadays, though, he's applying his gift of song to his Internet series "Chef Showtime," which finds him sexing up the art of cooking with hits like "Butter Off Naked" and "Footlong Foreplay."

Back in 2000, Matt Smith was the Georgia Tech web design student with a punk rock style living in the New Orleans house. He was a devout Catholic who was a big hip-hop fanatic, who had Julie crushing on him, though he treated her more like a sister. Now, Matt Smith is the president and founder of smithHOUSE, a creative/digital agency based out of Phoenix, Arizona. Smith has a BS in Industrial Design from Georgia Tech and and an MBA from the W.P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University