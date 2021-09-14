Watch
Panama: Where the future is sustainable

Panama is a central American country with one of the fastest growing economies in latin America, Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara and Rafael Sabonage, talk about how Panama promotes tourism and investment.
Posted at 4:10 PM, Sep 14, 2021
The Republic of Panama-National Government is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Balancing economic growth with sustainable investments with social impact in various fields such as tourism, digital technology, infrastructure, energy and food production is a natural fit for Panama. Panama now serves as a bio-diverse bridge between North and South America for plants, animals and now people, goods and information.

Ambassador Carmen Gisela Vergara and Rafael Sabonage, talk about Panama and the many opportunities for the American public and US businesses.

