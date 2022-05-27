Overcoming the challenges that first-time homebuyers face

Home Partners of America is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

The housing market has been booming. Since 2019, home prices rose nearly 30% and a typical home is about $80,000 more expensive than pre-pandemic. Fewer options for homebuyers are leading to multiple offers and increased competition in the housing market and in some cases closing the door on home ownership for a large section of the population.

This has left many potential customers wondering how they can get on the economic path to home ownership and access to the housing market. Increasingly, first time buyers are turning to Lease Purchase Programs. These programs offer the option to first rent the home to fit in your budget and then buy it later at a specific price. This segment will allow you to navigate this home buying option successfully.

Home Partners of America has a mission to provide people who would otherwise be locked out of the traditional single-family housing market a new path to homeownership.