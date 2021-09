Over the Border Festival is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The Boarder Festival 2021, held at the historic Rillito Race Track, linking Latin culture & living in the SW region.

• LIVE MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT

•TACO ROW

• TEQUILA EXPO

• MARGARITA VILLAGE

• MARIACHIS

• LUCHA-LIBRE

• MECHANICAL BULLS

• TACO & HOT PEPPER CONTEST

• FUN AMUSEMENTS & MUCH MORE!

It's a perfect day for the whole family!

To buy your tickets and for more information visit: www.otbfest.com