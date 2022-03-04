Watch
Out of Africa: BABY WARTHOGS!

Learn how you can visit an African safari without leaving the state
Posted at 12:54 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 14:54:15-05

What sets Out of Africa apart is their carefully nurtured human/animal relationships obtained from the animals’ point of view. Since we are human, we tend to look at our needs and wants of ourselves before other creatures on the planet. Commercialism becomes the dominant factor in any business, even zoos. After all, every business has its expenses. However, if that is the overriding consideration, then the reason people go to zoos would be buried under a corporate structure.

The reason we go to a zoo or wildlife park is to have a real animal experience, a personal encounter with the wild. We want to see wild animals up-close, to feel the tiger’s majesty, to be blown away by the size of the rhino, and to feel the “laughter” of the hyena waiting for their food on the Predator Feed. We want to learn about the creatures with which we have only seen on T.V. or on the internet.

