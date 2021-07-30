Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Olay: Achieve a bright dreamy summer glow

items.[0].videoTitle
Five tips to help you achieve the bright and dewy look, no matter your skin type
Posted at 2:18 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 17:18:53-04

Olay is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Elena Duque, a licensed Esthetician and National On-Air Beauty Expert, shares five tips to help you achieve the bright and dewy look you want this summer, no matter your skin type.

Elena works with women to help them feel & look comfortable in their own skin. She believes that skincare isn’t one size fits all, which is why it’s her life’s mission to help women pick the right products based on their budget, lifestyle, and skin type.

For more information visit: www.Olay.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!