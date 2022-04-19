NYT bestselling author James Rollins

William Morrow is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The latest riveting, deeply imaginative thriller is the 16th in the Sigma Force series, told with Rollins’ trademark blend of cutting-edge science, historical mystery, and pulse-pounding action.

About James:

James Rollins is the author of international thrillers that have been translated into more than forty languages. His Sigma Force series has been lauded as one of the "top crowd pleasers" (New York Times) and one of the "hottest summer reads" (People). In each novel, acclaimed for its originality, Rollins unveils unseen worlds, scientific breakthroughs, and historical secrets—and he does it all at breakneck speed and with stunning insight. In his new book, KINGDOM OF BONES, the story begins in Africa. A United Nations relief team in a small village in the Congo makes an alarming discovery. An unknown force is leveling the evolutionary playing field. Men, women, and children have been reduced to a dull, catatonic state. The environment surrounding them—plants and animals—has grown more cunning and predatory, evolving at an exponential pace. The insidious phenomenon is spreading from a cursed site in the jungle — known to locals as the Kingdom of Bones —and sweeping across Africa, threatening the rest of the world.

