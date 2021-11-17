Watch
November is Bladder Health Month: getting through the holidays with overactive bladder

Diane Newman, the nurse practitioner specializing in urology, talks about tips to help manage this common condition.
Posted at 9:05 AM, Nov 17, 2021
Holiday season is right around the corner! While it’s an exciting time for many of us, for people living with overactive bladder, it can cause a lot of stress and anxiety about visiting family or friends, traveling, and even avoiding certain holiday meals that can irritate the bladder.
Tips for Managing OAB During the Holidays:

  • If you’re traveling, plan to stop every 2-4 hours to reduce strain on your bladder. Drink plenty of water, but limit your intake a few hours before traveling
  • If you can, avoid certain foods and beverages that can irritate the bladder such as alcohol, coffee, spicy and citrusy foods.
  • Relax and try to control the urge

