November is Bladder Health Month: getting through the holidays with overactive bladder

Urovant Sciences is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Holiday season is right around the corner! While it’s an exciting time for many of us, for people living with overactive bladder, it can cause a lot of stress and anxiety about visiting family or friends, traveling, and even avoiding certain holiday meals that can irritate the bladder.

Diane Newman, the nurse practitioner specializing in urology, talks about tips to help manage this common condition.

Tips for Managing OAB During the Holidays:



If you’re traveling, plan to stop every 2-4 hours to reduce strain on your bladder. Drink plenty of water, but limit your intake a few hours before traveling

If you can, avoid certain foods and beverages that can irritate the bladder such as alcohol, coffee, spicy and citrusy foods.

Relax and try to control the urge

