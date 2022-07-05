Not just a cosmetic issue: The truth about vitiligo

Incyte Corporations is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Vitiligo (pronounced vit-ill-EYE-go) is an autoimmune condition that causes patches of skin to lose their color. It can affect any part of the body and can occur in people of any age, ethnicity, or sex and affects between 1.9 and 2.8 million people across the United States.

Unfortunately, vitiligo is often perceived as a “cosmetic issue,” leaving people with the condition feeling misunderstood and hesitant to open up about their experiences and needs. According to a recent survey of over 3,500 people living with vitiligo, vitiligo can impact a person’s daily life, emotional well-being, and career:

Nearly 60% (58.7%) reported diagnosed mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression (28.8% and 24.5%, respectively)

Almost half (49%) of survey respondents agreed that vitiligo made them feel less confident and/or more self-conscious

More than 40% (41.9%) believed they would be farther along in their careers if they did not have vitiligo

To better understand the severity of vitiligo, it is important to educate about the science behind the condition and the impact it can have on those living with it.