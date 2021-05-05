Norwegian Cruise line relaunches "Giving Joy" campaign for teacher appreciation

Norwegian Cruise Line is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Appreciation for Teachers is at an all-time high following many difficult months.

Norwegian Cruise line wants to help celebrate and recognize all they have done by relaunching its "Giving Joy" campaign.

The campaign will award 100 teachers across the U.S. and Canada with a free cruise and a chance to win up to $25,000 for their school.

Vice President of Communication and events at Norwegian cruise line, Christine Da Silva, discusses the program and why they want to recognize all of the Teachers who continue to inspire.

Visit: https://21.nclgivingjoy.com/ to nominate a teacher today!