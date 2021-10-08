Watch
Noble Clinical Research: Currently conducting clinical trials on treatments for osteoporosis

Dr Dena Petersen from Noble Clinical Research, discusses the FDA-approved research studies that she and her staff conduct, in an effort to find a treatment for osteoporosis.
Dr. Dena Petersen from Noble Clinical Research, discusses the FDA-approved research studies that she and her staff conduct, in an effort to find a treatment for osteoporosis.

About Dr. Petersen:
Dr Petersen has practiced medicine for over twenty years in Tucson. She has served as principal investigator on dozens of clinical trials over the past several years in many different areas of medicine. She believes that in her private practice she can help one person at a time, while her efforts in research can help thousands of people worldwide.

For more information visit: NobleClinicalResearch.com

