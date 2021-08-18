New school year, new scams...tips on how to protect yourself

Better Business Bureau serving Southern Arizona is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Students are headed back to school or have already started, and school related scams are on the rise. Sean Herdrick the Director of Marketing and Communications of the Better Business Bureau, talks about what to look out for to protect yourself from fake scholarships and ID theft, fake websites offering great, and often non-existent deals, to identity theft.

Here are some tips:



Send sensitive mail to your permanent home or a post office box.

Important documents should be stored away safely.

Never lend your credit or debit card to anyone.

Guard your passwords and don't give them out to anyone.

Watch for phishing.

Make sure your computer has up-to-date antivirus and spyware software.

Always check your credit or debit card statements closely for any suspicious activity.

Be careful when shopping online. Check out businesses on BBB.org. Look for the BBB Accredited Business seal; click on the seals to confirm that they are legitimate

Check your credit report at least once a year.

For more information visit: www.bbb.org/scamtracker