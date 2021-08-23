New hope for people with Gastric Cancer

Gastrointestinal (GI) cancers—which include cancer of the stomach, esophagus, and other organs within the GI tract—can be aggressive, and may require multiple treatment approaches.

Combined, in 2021, GI cancers have the highest number of new cases relative to other cancers and are the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the country.

Doctor Ronan Kelly, Director of the Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center at Baylor University Medical Center, and Michael Ehren, Board President of Debbie’s Dream foundation: Curing Stomach Cancer share important information on managing a diagnosis of some GI cancers and the progress that has been made in treatment options.

For more information visit their FB page: Debbie's Dream

