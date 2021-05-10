New hope for patients battling multiple myeloma

Bristol Myers Squibb is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Despite advances in treatment, multiple myeloma, a blood cancer formed by malignant plasma cells that typically originate in the bone marrow, remains an incurable disease characterized by periods of remission and relapse.1-2 Most patients experience relapse following initial therapies and survival outcomes decrease with each successive relapse.3-8 Patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have been exposed to at least three major drug classes (triple-class exposed), including an immunomodulatory agent, a proteasome inhibitor and an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, tend to demonstrate poor clinical outcomes with very low response rates (20% to 30%), short duration of response (2 to 4 months) and poor survival.

DR. SHAH:

Dr. Nina Shah is a professor in the Department of Medicine at UCSF Health and treats patients at the Hematology and Blood and Marrow Transplant Clinic. She specializes and is known for her leadership in the treatment of multiple myeloma. Her professional interest focuses on exploring the intersection of immunology and oncology as well as helping patients fight multiple myeloma by boosting their immune systems. Dr. Shah belongs to the American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Society of Hematology and American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.

CECILIA ROMANSKI:

Cecilia Romanski was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in July 2005 at the age of 40. Born in Argentina, Cecilia moved to the United States with her family when she was nine months old and spent the majority of her childhood in Southern California. Cecilia currently resides in Las Vegas with her husband of 30 years, Bob, and her two children, Lucas (age 26) and Abbey (age 24). She spends her time reading biographies and historical fiction. She is an avid walker, walking 5-6 miles a day on local hiking trails. Cecilia has found a meaningful perspective on life, and she is most grateful for the time she gets to spend with her family.