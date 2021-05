Multi VU is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

May is Arthritis awareness month, and MD Daniel Hernandez, the Director of Medical Affairs and Hispanic Outreach, and Rheumatoid Arthritis patient Yaideliz Acevedo share the challenges the Hispanic community has faced when trying to find credible information when it comes to Arthritis and how CreakyJoints Español has helped fill that gap.

For more information visit: www.Arthritispower.org.es