New data shows most overall survival ever reported in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer

New Novartis Breast Cancer data show longest median overall survival ever reported in HR+/HER2- Metastatic Breast Cancer. Denise A. Yardley, MD, and Shirley A. Mertz, President, Metastatic Breast Cancer Network share more.
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jan 19, 2022
Metastatic breast cancer (mBC) is the most serious form of the disease and occurs when the cancer has spread beyond the breast to other part of the body, such as the brain, bones or liver. mBC takes a life in the United States approximately every 12 minutes creating an urgent need for treatment proven to extend life while preserving quality of life.

Denise A. Yardley, MD, MONALEESA-2 Investigator and Shirley A. Mertz, the President, Metastatic Breast Cancer Network talk more about what overall survival means in the context of mBC and the latest research results.

