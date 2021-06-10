NAVC Veterinary meeting & Expo: Life-changing advances in animal medicine

The North American Veterinary Community is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The North American Veterinary Community’s annual Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) 2021 is the world’s largest and most comprehensive global veterinary education conference. The event is in Orlando at the Orange County Convention Center and, for the first time, and is also available virtually anywhere through the new VMX Virtual platform.

The Expo unveils life-changing advances in animal medicine.

Dr. Dana Varble, the Chief Veterinary Officer at The North American Veterinary Community, and Gene O'neill, the Chief Executive Officer of NAVC, talk about the latest information on pets and veterinary practices.