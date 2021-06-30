Watch
Natural skin care must-have products for Moms

NYC-based Dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp gives the scoop on the must-have natural skin care products for moms and how to prevent stretch marks.
Posted at 1:41 PM, Jun 30, 2021
Bio Oil is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

Are you worried about stretch marks? NYC-based Dermatologist Dr. Anna Karp gives the scoop on the must-have natural skin care products for moms and how to prevent stretch marks.
Dr. Karp talks about which skincare secrets that everyone, especially moms, need to know about.
From pregnancy and beyond; how to prevent or improve stretch marks to keeping skin hydrated every day and improving skin tone, even defying aging.

For more information visit: www.findbio-oil.com

