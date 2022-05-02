National Travel and Tourism Week: Visit Anaheim

Visit Anaheim is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend.

Now, more than ever before, the boundaries between work and play are blurred, making it an opportunistic time for travelers to reinvent the traditional business trip.

People are no longer looking at business trips as flying in, going to a meeting, and flying out. Visitors now want to take time to step outside of their meeting space to experience the culture, the sights, the sounds, and the foods of a diverse destination.

Visit Anaheim conducted a survey of 2,000 people who have traveled for work to see how they combine business with leisure — and found it’s become a need. Respondents said they only lasted a couple days solely focused on business before feeling “stir-crazy” and needing to get outside and explore.

65% of respondents have taken a “bleisure” trip, where they either arrived at their destination early for leisure or extended their stay after finishing with work.

California was revealed to be the top destination for a work trip – which isn’t surprising and in fact, I’m at the Marriott in Anaheim right now working and playing!

Anaheim is the perfect bleisure location as it has 1 million convention attendees per year, the largest convention center on the west coast.

The convention center campus has multiple hotels, is walking distance to meetings but also close to the theme parks - you can work one day and then head over to the theme parks, beaches, specialty breweries, you name it.

And let’s not forget - year-round sunshine!