Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

National Pi Day: Where to snag a deal on pies or pizza

generic pizza image
<a class="hover_opacity" href="https://pixabay.com/en/users/igorovsyannykov-6222956/" style="margin: -3px 0px -8px 60px; background-color: transparent; color: rgb(85, 85, 85); text-decoration: none; cursor: pointer; outline: 0px !important; opacity: 1; transition: opacity 0.2s ease 0s; font-family: &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; white-space: normal; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; display: block; font-size: 15px;">igorovsyannykov </a>
generic pizza image
Posted at 9:32 AM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 12:32:07-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mathematicians' favorite holiday is upon us! Pi Day, which falls on Monday, March 14 this year, is an annual holiday devoted to celebrating the one and only true magic number: π. Sure, pi is 3.14, a mathematical constant, never-ending, the circumference to diameter ratio of a circle — you know the drill. But it is also the perfect excuse to indulge in pies of all sorts, thanks to the restaurants and bakeries who celebrate the fun holiday by offering deals, discounts and freebies.

Pi Day Deals on Pizza 2022

Pizza Hut is giving away 1 free medium pizza to all 2020 graduates

  • BJ's Restaurant and BrewhouseTake half off large pizzas when placing a delivery or takeout order on BJ's website or mobile app.
  • Marco's Pizza: Purchase any large or extra-large pizza at menu price and get a medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14. To claim this offer, order online or through the Marco’s Pizza app on March 14 and use code 'PIDAY2022.'
  • Papa John'sBuy one regular priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14.
  • Papa Murphy'sOn March 14, use the code 'PIDAY' to get 3.14% off online orders.
  • 7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. You must sign up for 7Rewards or download the 7-Eleven app to get the deal.

Pi Day Deals on Pie 2022

Butterfinger S’mores Pie Combines All Our Favorite Treats

  • Sydney's Sweet Shoppe: ALL PIE SLICES will be $3.14 (while supplies last).
  • Boston MarketDownload the Boston Market app to get a free chicken potpie with any potpie and drink order.
  • Cheddar's Scratch KitchenCheddars' signature menu item, their homemade chicken pot pie, will be $10.29 on March 14 for dine-in or to-go orders.
  • The Honey Baked Ham CompanyTake $3.14 off an apple caramel walnut pie using this coupon at participating Honey Baked Ham locations.
  • Whole Foods MarketTake $3.14 off a large apple pie or cherry pie from the Whole Foods bakery on March 14, while supplies last (you must be an Amazon Prime member to get this deal).
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!