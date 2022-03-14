National Pi Day: Where to snag a deal on pies or pizza

TUCSON, Ariz. — Mathematicians' favorite holiday is upon us! Pi Day, which falls on Monday, March 14 this year, is an annual holiday devoted to celebrating the one and only true magic number: π. Sure, pi is 3.14, a mathematical constant, never-ending, the circumference to diameter ratio of a circle — you know the drill. But it is also the perfect excuse to indulge in pies of all sorts, thanks to the restaurants and bakeries who celebrate the fun holiday by offering deals, discounts and freebies.

Pi Day Deals on Pizza 2022

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse: Take half off large pizzas when placing a delivery or takeout order on BJ's website or mobile app.

Take when placing a delivery or takeout order on BJ's website or mobile app. Marco's Pizza: Purchase any large or extra-large pizza at menu price and get a medium 1-topping pizza for $3.14 . To claim this offer, order online or through the Marco’s Pizza app on March 14 and use code ' PIDAY2022 .'

Purchase any large or extra-large pizza at menu price and get . To claim this offer, order online or through the Marco’s Pizza app on March 14 and use code ' .' Papa John's: Buy one regular priced large pizza and get a second large one-topping pizza for $3.14 .

Buy one regular priced large pizza and get a . Papa Murphy's: On March 14, use the code ' PIDAY ' to get 3.14% off online orders .

On March 14, use the code ' ' to get . 7-Eleven: Get a large pizza for $3.14 on Pi Day. You must sign up for 7Rewards or download the 7-Eleven app to get the deal.

Pi Day Deals on Pie 2022

Ferrero