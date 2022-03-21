National Nutrition Month: meals and behaviors that impact our overall health

Blue Diamond Almonds, Almond Breeze, Lundberg Family Farms, and Zoe are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

March is National Nutrition Month, a perfect time to highlight the food, meals, and behaviors that impact our overall health and wellness. Registered Dietitian Nutritionist, Mia Syn has some tips to help develop a healthy eating pattern throughout the coming months.

About Mia Syn:

Mia Syn, MS, RDN is a nationally recognized nutrition expert and founder of Nutrition By Mia, a popular online wellness destination frequented by millions of readers around the globe. She holds a Master of Science in human nutrition from Columbia University and has been featured by dozens of major media outlets including Women's Health Magazine, Cosmopolitan and SHAPE. As one of the most recognized and trusted young nutritionists in the country, she has helped hundreds of her clients and millions of her readers lose weight, improve their health and develop better sustainable eating habits for life.

For more information visit: https://nutritionbymia.com/