National Candy Month: Celebrate summer with your favorite treats

June is national candy month and Carly Shildhaus with the National Confectioners association shares how we can celebrate summer with your favorite treats.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Jun 02, 2021
The National Confectioners Association is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

It's time to treat yourself this summer and celebrate National Candy Month in June! Whether you're going to the beach or having a picnic, unwrap the fun this summer with some of your favorite sweet treats.

Spokesperson for the National Confectioners Association (NCA), Carly Shildhaus shares what the most popular Summer candies are and the most popular summer flavors.

FUN FACTS!
According to the :
94% of Americans who say they’ll go camping this summer will bring chocolate and candy along.

  • 93% of Americans who say they’ll go on a road trip this summer will bring chocolate and candy along.
  • 89% of Americans who say they’ll go to the beach this summer will bring chocolate and candy along

For more information visit: www.candyusa.com

