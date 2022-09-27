Watch Now
Must haves for back-to-school season

Featuring lifestyle expert Maggie Jackson
Posted at 4:36 PM, Sep 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-27 19:36:50-04

TUCSON, Ariz.  — Back-to-school season can be stressful for families getting back into the routine of things, especially the costs of making it all happen.

Lifestyle expert Maggie Jackson joined the Morning Blend to chat about a few products which are great for this time of year.

She brought up DYPER diapers and wipes, plus AND1 Back to School Sneakers.

In addition to the gear, Jackson even had gluten-free and "smart food" options for those with dietary restrictions and specific tastes, respectively.

----

