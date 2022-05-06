Mother's Day Weekend Ideas | May 6 - May 9

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Here's a list of some of the awesome events happening in Tucson this weekend:
Mother's Day Weekend with the Sugar Skulls
Saturday | 6:05PM | Tucson Arena
https://www.facebook.com/events/460851455827156/
Mother's Day Celebration at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.
Saturday | 10:30AM - 3PM | 228 E. Sixth St.
https://www.facebook.com/events/3119096591662326/
Freebie at Midtown Mercantile Merchants
Sunday | 10AM | 4443 E. Speedway
https://www.facebook.com/events/370990625045403/
Mother's Day Teatime
Sunday | 3:30PM | Spark Project Collective
https://www.facebook.com/events/1688758624822897/
Mother's Day Yoga with cats
Sunday | 10-11AM | El Jefe Cat Lounge
https://www.facebook.com/events/575790096926836/