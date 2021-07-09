Watch
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona: Celebrating 50 years

Moile Meals celebrates 50 years
Posted at 1:51 PM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 16:51:33-04

Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona is celebrating 50 years! Be apart of the celebration on Saturday, July 17th by Dining in, take out or delivery from one of the participating restaurants.

For a full list of participating restaurants visit: MobileMealsSoAZ.com

About Mobile Meals:
Every day, Monday through Friday, a brigade of caring volunteers delivers lunch and dinner, with love, for people who are unable to drive, shop, or cook their own meals. Their clients include older persons, people living with disabilities, people facing tough medical conditions, and people facing end of life issues.

Together, with the financial support of donors, they eliver meals, provide comfort, and nourish friends, so that no matter what challenges a person is facing, food is one less worry to think about.

