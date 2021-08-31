Military Women's Memorial: Shining a light on women who have served our Country

PenFed Credit Union is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Since that fateful day and the attacks on our nation’s foundations and freedoms, 174 servicewomen have laid down their lives for those very freedoms in far-away combat zones. They left behind families, loved ones, and most importantly, legacies of strength, sacrifice, bravery, and patriotism.

James Schenck,President and CEO of PenFed Credit Union, and Chief Warrant Officer Five Phyllis J. Wilson, talk about how to support the Military Women's Memorial, as we observe the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

In partnership with PenFed Credit Union, the Military Women’s Memorial will pay tribute to these women with a 174-mile Remembrance Relay from the Flight 93 Memorial in Shanksville, PA to the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington National Cemetery. As the only historical repository documenting all military women’s service, the Military Women’s Memorial educates and inspires through innovative and interactive exhibitions, world-class collections, and engaging programs and events for all generations.

For more information visit: www.womensmemorial.org