Michael Martin Murphey, he's just in time for Rodeo Days!

"Wildfire," "Carolina In The Pines," and "What's Forever For" are just some of the many hits he’s know for, but what he has done by preserving the heritage of the West is bigger than any hit song.

In the past two decades, no musical artist has done more to chronicle, preserve and further the cowboy culture than Michael Martin Murphey. His music overflows with life and through his music, he tells the stories and romance of the Native Americans, cowboys, horsemen, ranchers, outlaws, and lawmen.

