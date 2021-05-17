Mental Health Awareness Month: Working Out Your Mental Wellness

TUCSON, Ariz. — Studies from the American Psychological Association show that mental health has dramatically worsened among adults since the pandemic began, with 53% of Americans have been less physically active than they wanted to during the same timeframe as well.

These findings make it even more imperative to stay active and make your health a priority right now.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month this May, Planet Fitness’ Head of Health and Fitness Excellence Teddy Savage is here to share how we can improve our mental and physical wellness to lead a healthier and more balanced life.

About Teddy:

Teddy Savage is the Head of Health and Fitness Excellence at Planet Fitness – as well as a certified fitness trainer – who oversees fitness programming for all of its clubs nationwide. He has served as an instructor for Planet Fitness’ ‘ Home Work-In [protect-us.mimecast.com] ’ digital workout series known as “United We Move,” which was designed to combat stress while keeping us all physically and mentally fit throughout the pandemic. Teddy has been with the Planet Fitness team since 2011.

Teddy has always been heavily involved in the sports industry. During his career, he served as the Strength & Conditioning Coach for the Tri-City Dust Devils Select baseball team in Houston, Texas, where he helped secure multiple national tournament titles. He even started his own speed and agility camp called Savage Speed & Agility, during which time he trained student athletes of all levels – from middle school to collegiate – to excel in their performance across multiple sports.

Teddy’s number one priority is motivating and inspiring people to become the best versions of themselves they can be.

