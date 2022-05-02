Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Melting mom's heart: Popular gifting trends for Mother's Day

We’re expecting to see an increase in spending this Mother’s Day. Beauty &amp; Lifestyle Expert, Alle Fister is here with a few gifting ideas to help melt mom’s heart this Mother’s Day
Posted at 1:03 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:03:14-04

The Good Patch, Ramy Brook, Spiritual Gangster, and Sulwhasoo are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.

Sunday, May 8th is Mother’s Day, the perfect time to honor all the moms in your life. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers planned on spending about $220 on Mother’s Day gifts in 2021. That number is expected to go up this year, due in part to limited COVID restrictions, various consumer deals, and the popularity of online shopping—including free shipping and easy return policies.  

Online searches have determined a few of this year’s biggest Mother’s Day gifting trends. As expected, flowers, jewelry, and sweets topped the list. However, restaurant-related searches and electronics are seeing record levels of spending this year.  

A recent Microsoft survey discovered more than 20% of mothers said they would like a spa visit. This is aligned with another shopping trend, which is shopping and supporting local businesses.  

Industry insiders say Mother’s Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and expect to see more than $25 billion in spending in 2022.  

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:30 AM!