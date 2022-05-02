Melting mom's heart: Popular gifting trends for Mother's Day

The Good Patch, Ramy Brook, Spiritual Gangster, and Sulwhasoo are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend.

Sunday, May 8th is Mother’s Day, the perfect time to honor all the moms in your life. According to the National Retail Federation, shoppers planned on spending about $220 on Mother’s Day gifts in 2021. That number is expected to go up this year, due in part to limited COVID restrictions, various consumer deals, and the popularity of online shopping—including free shipping and easy return policies.

Online searches have determined a few of this year’s biggest Mother’s Day gifting trends. As expected, flowers, jewelry, and sweets topped the list. However, restaurant-related searches and electronics are seeing record levels of spending this year.

A recent Microsoft survey discovered more than 20% of mothers said they would like a spa visit. This is aligned with another shopping trend, which is shopping and supporting local businesses.

Industry insiders say Mother’s Day is one of the biggest retail holidays of the year and expect to see more than $25 billion in spending in 2022.