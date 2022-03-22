Watch
Mamma Coal: Coal Miner's Daughter, A Tribute to Loretta Lynn

Mamma Coal and her all-star band will play the greatest hits from Loretta Lynn’s legendary career. Songs like Coal Miner’s Daughter, You Ain’t Woman Enough, You’re Lookin’ At Country, One’s on the Way, The Pill and many more! Special guest Charlie Hall will join the band for a collection of Conway Twitty duets including After the Fire is Gone, You’re the Reason Our Kids Are Ugly, Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man and Feelins! With Alvin Blaine on pedal steel and telecaster guitar plus Steff Koeppen on honky-tonk piano and harmony vocals, this band is outta sight!

