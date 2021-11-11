Loving Lulu: a children's book about how to connect with loved ones, even when they are sick.

Empowered Publicity, LLC is a paid sponsor of The Morning Blend

The holiday season is a time for reconnecting with loved ones. If someone special in your life has Alzheimer’s Disease or another type of dementia, it may be a challenging time of the year for your family, especially for your little one.

Children may ask questions about a grandparent’s behavior. They may feel nervous about how grandma or grandpa can no longer take care of themselves. And they may even worry when their grandmother or grandfather seems absent from their lives. And so, a new children’s book, is helping little ones to remember that there are different ways to express and communicate love to their grandparents during this season of their lives.

Author Awilda Prignano, shares how to talk to children about dementia during the holidays and the release of her new children’s book, Loving Lulu.

For more information visit: https://www.lovinglulustories.com/

