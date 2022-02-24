LOVE, TOM: a letter of hope from country singer-songwriter Tom Douglas

LOVE, TOM: a letter of hope to a desperate world from legendary, award-winning country singer-songwriter Tom Douglas.

Directed by Oscar-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Michael Lennox, and written by Tommy Douglas and Tom Douglas, the film is based on Douglas’ much-lauded 12-minute acceptance speech given at the 2014 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, offering a message of hope. Spanning a 30-year career, Douglas shares personal anecdotes as the backstory for his most famous songs.

The Academy Award, Golden Globe and GRAMMY-nominated songwriter is known for writing hits for country’s biggest names including Tim McGraw, Carrie Underwood, Lady A, Miranda Lambert, George Strait, Kenny Chesney and more. LOVE, TOMshowcases performances of some of his most memorable songs, including “I Run To You” (Lady A), “Grown Men Don’t Cry” (Tim McGraw) and “The House That Built Me” (Miranda Lambert).

Love, Tom Premieres Thursday, February 24th Exclusively on Paramount

