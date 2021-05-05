Watch
Local Film Maker receives Governor’s Arts Awards for an Individual Artist

Posted at 2:59 PM, May 05, 2021
Kristin Atwell Ford, is a national producer, director and filmmaker for Quantum Leap Productions (QLP) based in Scottsdale.
Arizona’s water, art, and history figure prominently in her work. Ford talks about being the official historian of Castle Hot Springs, and the proud recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards for an Individual Artist.

Born in Arizona, Kristin has had the honor of interviewing tribal members and filming on the lands of the Yavapai, Navajo, Hopi, and Apache People. Kristin is the official historian of Castle Hot Springs, and the proud recipient of the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards for an Individual Artist.

Kristin tells stories about the alchemy of people and places. In 2020, Kristin directed and produced the feature documentary "Riders of the Purple Sage: The Making of a Western Opera" with Quantum Leap Productions. The film travels from the untamed frontier that inspired Zane Grey to write his iconic novel to the mounting of a modern American opera. In 2019, Kristin wrote, directed, and produced, "Castle Hot Springs: Oasis of Time," a documentary about the myth, memory, and place that won the 2020 regional Emmy Award for Best Historical Documentary.

