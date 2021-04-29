Local baker, Aaron Manuyag, is competing on Food Network's 'Best Baker in America'

TUCSON, Ariz. — Another Tucsonan is getting a chance to show their skills on national television.

Local baker and executive pastry chef at Loews Ventana Canyon Resort, Aaron Manuyag, will be battling it out in Food Network's new season of "Best Baker in America."

Manuyag, who went to a French pastry school in Chicago and harnessed a few gigs in the city — Floriole Cafe & Bakery being one of them — sees the experience as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

"You know, you don't really get an opportunity as a pastry chef to work with other bakers and other pastry chefs," said Manuyag. "You're kind of always in your kitchen for so long, so to be able to get to work alongside such talented people is a pleasure."

The show, which includes 10 bakers from around the world and is hosted by Food Network's Carla Hall, is premiering on Monday, May 3. Each episode allows the bakers to show off their essential baking techniques and knowledge on working with specific flavors and ingredients.

"For a competition like this, it's a great atmosphere to work in," said Manuyag. "Of course, you know, we're used to working to meet deadlines and getting things ready, but you're in a foreign kitchen without your equipment and your ingredients. That's a whole different experience."

Each episode creates situations where each baker has to create elegant and tasty baked goods from different states across the country. When it comes to Manuyag's favorite treats, it's gotta be sweet.

"I enjoy making plated desserts the most," said Manuyag. "Not specifically one thing but I love the world of plated desserts. I do make a lot of doughnuts, though, and I love making ice cream. I'm a big fan of ice cream."

For more information, visit foodnetwork.com.