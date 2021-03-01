Menu

Living the true American Dream in a COVID-19 world

"What a Time to be Alive!"
Posted at 4:10 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 18:10:15-05

Financial freedom was once only reserved for the elite. Imagine what your life would look like if your primary focus was not money, but instead something truly meaningful to you. With your basic financial needs met, you would be free to create, free to impact, free to explore, and free to evolve. What if we told you there’s no reason for anyone to wait to fully enjoy life when you can and should do it now --while you still can. You can live the true American dream in a COVID-19 world.

The first 50 people who email Austin Laudenslager at admin@777tribe.com with the subject line “Tucson Morning Blend Book Giveaway” will get an e-book version of his international best-selling book.

