Americans have spent more time at home than ever before in the last year,resulting in incorporating smart technologies in everyday life. Using smart home tech and living a ‘smart life’ has given people more time to live mindfully, rediscover what brings them joy. Tech and Digital Creator Justine Ezarik talks about you can live smarter and safer with a Smart Home.

Ezarik discusses how spending more time at home due to the pandemic has created ‘smart living’ and how new tech habits have evolved over the past year. She also shares new smart tech solutions that are emerging for every age and lifestyle.

DID YOU KNOW?



A smart home is a convenient home setup where appliances and devices can be automatically controlled remotely from anywhere with an internet connection using a mobile or other networked device.

Devices in a smart home are interconnected through the internet, allowing the user to control functions such as security access to the home, temperature, lighting, and a home theater remotely.

In the U.S, the number of active smart home households is expected to amount to 77 million users by 2025.

