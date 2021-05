Mamma Coal's Country Band will perform her Queens of Country tribute show at the Gaslight Music Hall. Artists covered include Patsy Cline, Shania Twain, Loretta Lynn, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Leeann Rimes, Emmylou Harris, Maren Morris, Patty Loveless, Tanya Tucker, Linda Ronstadt, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood and more!

With an all-star backing band including Alvin Blaine, Heather Hardy, Steff Koeppen, Les Merrihew and Thoger Lund. This will be a real treat.

