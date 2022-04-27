Lightspeed Systems: what technology is available to help students stay safe online

Detective Rich Wistocki (RET.) travels to schools across the country to teach both students and school officials how to stay safe online. He discusses what technology is available to help students stay safe online. Many schools across the country use Lightspeed Systems' software that uses advanced AI to monitor and analyze activity across the web for signs of student self-harm, suicide, cyberbullying, and other inappropriate behaviors.

When a potential threat is spotted through the AI, real-time alerts are sent to designated personnel, including screenshots and other important information to drive appropriate intervention. Lightspeed has discovered many real threats, including students searching for ways to die by suicide. Parents are encouraged to call their schools to see if their devices are protected by Lightspeed Systems.

