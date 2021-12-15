Watch
Tucson Morning Blend

Actions

Last Minute Holiday Gifting with the Modern Man

Last Minute Holiday Gifting with the Modern Man
items.[0].videoTitle
The ‘Modern Man’, Mike Bako, Discusses the Best Gifts and Gadgets for Holiday Season.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 18:53:15-05

AncestryDNA and Paypal are paid sponsors of The Morning Blend

Trends editor for Daily National, ‘Modern Man’, father of two, will be discussing what should be on everyone’s wish list this year and provide some helpful tips for navigating a stressful holiday season.

Tips and insights include:

  • Using technology to make shopping easier and more efficient
  • Go-to strategies for tackling your holiday shopping, including making a list, checking local ads, crafting an in-store game plan, and more
  • Outside the box gift ideas your family and friends will appreciate
  • Popular brands with great deals running through the holidays

https://www.dailynational.com/

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend with Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora

Alex Steiniger and Zoe Zandora, weekdays at 11:00 AM!