La Paloma Academy local charters finish the year strong and look forward to summer programs

La Paloma Academy centers on more than just academics. We follow the Arizona State Standards while simultaneously implementing a family values curriculum. Our students are taught about trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring, and citizenship. La Paloma Academy staff make students’ educational experience simultaneously entertaining and challenging, while adhering to the same laws and regulations as all other public schools.

The major difference between charter and public schools is that charter schools have the freedom to set their own rules with regard to curriculum and teaching styles. La Paloma Academy, like many charter schools, was designed to deliver programs tailored to educational excellence and the needs of the community it serves.

Charter schools are funded by the state, grants, and community donations. The community donations La Paloma Academy receives help our programs and our curriculum grow. With significantly less funding from the state, La Paloma Academy relies heavily on community support. Charitable giving from our community neighbors is appreciated. We are grateful to have such a supportive business community.